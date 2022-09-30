Supreme Court's Late-Nighter, Sitting Held Past 9 pm

Generally, the court rises by 4 pm.

Sitting beyond normal hours to hear the matters, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli on Friday held the court till 9:10 pm, a day before the court goes for Dussehra vacation.

The bench went through all the matters listed before it. Around 75 matters were listed before the bench. Generally, the court rises by 4 pm.

The judges thanked everyone including the lawyer and the court staff for holding the court proceedings till late evening.

The court also wished them a happy holiday and Dussehra before it rose for the day.

Last time on August 16, a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna hold the court till 6:40 pm.

Normally the court holds the proceedings from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

During the proceedings of various matters today, the judges and lawyers exchanged some lighter moments.

In one of the hearings, one Senior Advocate apologised for keeping the judges troubled till late but Justice DY Chandrachud said that the lawyers don't want to be sorry for this.

In one matter, the judges noted that it may take a good amount of time and hence adjourned it after saying that they need a fresh mind to deal with the matter.

In one case, a counsel sought for adjournment saying that he is proxy counsel but the court asked him to argue as his client is 81 years old and lodged in jail for the last 11 years.

Justice Chandrachud said that they have read briefs of the matter and conducted a hearing in the late evening but you (lawyer) can't read in 5 mins and argue your case.

The court dealt with various matters including pleas relating to frame model builder-buyer and agent-buyer agreements to ensure uniformity and adoption-related issues. The court also dealt with various matters relating to bail.

A counsel appreciated the court for holding court till late evening and said that they are setting an example for younger members of the bar.

