Supreme Court's Big Breather For Punjab's Ex-Top Cop On The Run: 10 Facts

"What's the hurry to arrest that man after 30 years? The case is of 1991," said the three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, which was hearing former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini's petition. The bench has given the Punjab government three weeks to respond.

The case against SS Saini for the alleged kidnapping was filed in May. Initially, he was accused of causing disappearance and abduction. The murder charge was added in August after two accused policemen turned approver.

SS Saini moved the Supreme Court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected his plea for pre-arrest bail last week.

Opposing his plea for relief, the state, represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, argued that the High Court, in its order, said SS Saini used to treat people inhumanly and a case was filed on the basis of eyewitness statements.

The Punjab government also said SS Saini still holds some files and is a powerful man.

The lawyer representing the brother of Balwant Singh Multani also opposed relief, saying Multani was killed at the hands of Saini, "a notorious officer".

SS Saini, who was represented by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the state government was targeting him as he filed two charge sheets against the present Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the in the Ludhiana City Centre Scam and the Amritsar Improvement Trust Scam.

Mr Rohatgi said SS Saini is a decorated officer who dealt with terrorism and suffered bullet injuries. "After 10 years of disposal of the case, how can it be entertained now? Multani escaped 29 years ago and FIR is filed now," he added.

Mr Rohatgi also reminded the judges that when Balwant Singh Multani's father had called for a CBI investigation, the top court said there was not enough ground to do so and that he can file a complaint with the appropriate authorities.