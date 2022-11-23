Supreme Court's 5 Big Quotes On Election Commission Appointments

The government is giving such a truncated tenure to the ECs and CECs that they are doing its bidding.

There have been numerous CECs and T N Seshan happens once in a while. We do not want anyone to bulldoze him. Enormous power has been vested on the fragile shoulder of three men (CEC and two election commissioners). We have to find the best man for the post of CEC.

The situation on the ground is alarming. We know that there will be opposition from the ruling party to not allow us to go past the present system.

What is important is that we put a fairly good procedure so that apart from competence, someone of strong character is appointed as the CEC.