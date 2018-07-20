Supreme Court Voices Concern Over Accidental Deaths Due To Potholes

Reports say that more people have died due to accidents caused by potholes than terrorists attacks

The Supreme Court today expressed concern over deaths in accident caused by potholes on roads across the country and observed that the number fatalities caused due to such accidents was more than those in terror attacks.



A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepka Gupta observed that a large number of people were dying in accidents caused due to potholes on roads and asked the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety to look into the matter.



"So many people are dying in the country due to accident caused by potholes on roads. Reports say that more people have died due to accident caused by potholes than the deaths in terrorists attacks," the bench observed.



Terming the situation as "frightening", the bench observed that the issue involves a serious question of life and death of a person.



