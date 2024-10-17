Supreme Court Upholds Key Section Of Citizenship Act That Recognises Assam Accord

The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of a key citizenship rule that allows Bangladeshi immigrants who came to Assam to register themselves as Indian citizens. Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which was introduced in 1985 after the Assam Accord, barred citizenship for Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India between 1966-1971 and denied them voting rights.

A five-judge constitutional bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud upheld the rule by a 4:1 majority. Justice JB Pardiwala dissented while the rest - including Justices Surya Kant, MM Sundresh and Manoj Misra - were in support.

Reading out the majority judgment, the CJI said the enactment of Section 6A was a political solution to a unique problem faced by Assam since the massive influx of illegal migrants into the state after the creation of Bangladesh had seriously threatened its culture and demography.

"The central government could have extended the act to other areas as well, but did not do so because it was unique to Assam. The number of migrants coming to Assam and their impact on culture etc. is higher in Assam. The impact of 40 lakh migrants in Assam is more than that of 57 lakh in West Bengal because the land area in Assam is less than that of West Bengal," the Chief Justice said.

This ruling is applicable for immigrants who came after March 25, 1971.