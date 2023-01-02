Supreme Court Upholds Centre's Decision On Demonetisation: Full Judgment

The Supreme Court said the decision does not suffer from any legal flaw.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's 2016 note ban move, saying the decision-making process was not flawed merely because the procedure emanated from the government. The 4:1 majority verdict came more than six years after the Centre's decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes.

Ruling that the decision to scrap the high-value currency notes does not suffer from any legal or constitutional flaw, the court said there was consultation between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government for a period of six months.

Here's the full judgment of the Supreme Court: