Supreme Court To Hear 'Ram Sethu As National Heritage Monument' Plea: 5 Points About The Bridge

Ram Sethu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban or Rameswaram Island off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Mannar Island on the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The petition was filed against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Canal project, which will pass through the shoals on Ram Sethu. The project had faced protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups.

Under the project, a 83-kilometre-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, in an affidavit filed in September 2019, had told a bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra that it considered the "socio-economic disadvantages" of the project and was willing to explore an alternative route to the shipping channel project without damaging Ram Sethu.