Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Compulsory Aadhaar Linking Today: 10 Facts

Activists have filed petitions objecting against Aadhaar linking saying it breaches the Right to Privacy.

New Delhi: Five judges of the Supreme Court will tomorrow start hearing a bunch of petitions that wants the court to stop the government from forcing people to link their Aadhaar number to access public services and benefits. The government had spelt out 31 December as the deadline for linking the 12-digit number to their bank accounts and other financial dealings but gave people three more months right ahead of the court hearing. The constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will start hearing the case at 2 pm.