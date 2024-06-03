Supreme Court To Hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Petition In Delhi Liquor Policy Case On Tuesday

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail petition in the alleged liquor policy scam will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday - on the day the results for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be announced.

According to the probe agencies, irregularities were committed while modifying the liquor policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed Mr Sisodia's bail petition in money laundering and corruption cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI respectively in connection with the liquor policy case.

His party, AAP, at the time said it "respectfully disagrees" with the Delhi High Court's decision and will approach the top court for justice.

The High Court said he was a very powerful and influential person within the power corridors of the Delhi government.

Mr Sisodia, said the court, used deceptive methods to show that the Delhi liquor policy had public support but, in reality, the policy was enacted to benefit a few individuals.

"This constitutes a form of corruption," the court held.

Arvind Kejriwal's government was accused of corruption when it implemented a policy to liberalise the sale of liquor in 2021 and give up a lucrative government stake in the sector. The policy was withdrawn the following year, but the resulting probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of licences has since seen the jailing of both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia, 52, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 in connection with the liquor policy case. After this, he was arrested next month (March 9) in the money laundering case by the ED.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in the same case, surrendered in Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted interim bail period ended.