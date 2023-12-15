Supreme Court To Hear Mahua Moitra's Challenge To Expulsion As MP On Jan 3

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing in Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's challenge to her expulsion from parliament to January 3. The court said that they need time to study the file.

The ethics committee submitted the report in parliament on December 8 after weeks of cross-examining all the people involved in the matter, including the complainants lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.

She accused the parliamentary ethics committee that looked into cash-for-query allegations against her of "breaking every rule". "The committee broke every rule... Tomorrow, the CBI will be sent to my home to harass me," Ms Moitra told reporters outside parliament.