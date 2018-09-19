Top Court To Decide On Petition Seeking Release Of 5 Arrested Activists

Abhishek Manu Singhvi has asked the bench to order a top court-monitored probe in the arrests.

Two days after the Supreme Court extended the house arrest of five activists, accused of Maoist links, the hearing of the petition seeking their release resumed today. The petition by historian Romila Thapar and four others has challenged the arrests of the activists last month which many said was "absolutely chilling".

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Ms Thapar and others, opened arguments with the fact that the initial First Information Reports or FIRs did not mention any larger conspiracy. He argued how could Comrade Prakash aka Saibaba have written the letters submitted as evidence by the Maharashtra Police as he has been in jail since 2017. How could Saibaba write or receive letters containing objectionable content at a government-run prison, Mr Singhvi said.

He has asked the bench to order a top court-monitored probe in the matter.

Defence lawyer Anand Grover, who is appearing for the five activists, agreed with Mr Singhvi's points and pointed out that after the first FIR was registered, there was no reason under law to file a second FIR.

Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira, lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha were arrested last month after the multi-city raids at the homes of at least 10 activists. The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into an event called "Elgar Parishad" or conclave on December 31 last year, which triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune.

Mr Singhvi said that the five activists were not even present at the Elgar Parishad and pointed out that two former Supreme Court judges and a former High Court judge attended the event.

After an urgent hearing following the arrests, the Supreme Court had put the activists under house arrest.

Mr Grover also said the raids were carried out without any permission. He also questioned the release of prime accused Milind Ekbote in the case and said, "An SIT must be constituted to bring out the truth."

The Supreme Court had on Monday said that it will order a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case if it finds that the evidence supporting the arrests in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence was "cooked up" and needed to be examined.

"We must look into the material. We will see the record, what are the allegations and see if there is something real. We will quash if it is a cooked up or clumsy story... If it calls for our intervention, we will look into it," the bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had said.

Tushar Mehta submitted the documents in the court for the Maharashtra government, and told the bench that sometimes the government has to undertake tasks which aren't popular.

"The activists were arrested following raids that were carried out after the police found concrete evidence during their six-month-long investigation," Mr Mehta informed the court. He added that there was no need for a search warrant for the raids.

During the previous hearing two days ago, the government had opposed what it called the Supreme Court's interference in the case. "Every case can't come to the Supreme Court. It is a wrong procedure," the government had said.