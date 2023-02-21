Supreme Court Tests Live Transcription Of Its Hearings - A First

The live transcription was launched in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

In a first, the Supreme Court started live transcription of its hearings using Artificial Intelligence on an experimental basis from today. The proceedings will be transcribed and given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website.

It was launched on a pilot basis during the hearing of the case over the Election Commission's decision to award the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Eknath Shinde.

This will be on an experimental basis for a day or two to iron out creases in transcription before becoming a norm.

During the hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud explained the new experiment to the lawyers and said, "it will help especially those in law schools to know how the case was argued".

"Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of a live transcript. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments. Law colleges can analyse," the Chief Justice said.

Former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal, who was present in the court, called the experiment an excellent move.

The Supreme Court used technology powered by Artificial Intelligence and natural language processing for the live transcription.