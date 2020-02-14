Nonsense, Thunders Top Court, Says Telecom Chiefs In Contempt: 10 Points

The Supreme Court had ordered the telecom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) worth Rs 92,000 crore to the government.

The managing directors of Bharti Airtel , Vodafone, MTNL, BSNL, Reliance Communications, Tata Telecommunication and others have been summoned to the court on March 17.

"We will initiate contempt against the officer and the companies. Not a penny has been deposited... Is it not the outcome of money power?" the Supreme Court said today, referring to a "desk officer" in the government who had "stayed" the top court's order.

"I am totally at loss how to work in this system and in this country... A desk officer considers himself judge and stays our order. Who is the desk officer? Where is the desk officer. Call him now here. Is there any law left in the country?" the judges said.

"No company has deposited anything for many years. They should have deposited some money," the top court said.

Telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices had approached the Supreme Court in January, seeking modification in the top court's verdict in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter.

The court has already rejected the telecom service providers' plea seeking a review of its earlier order that allowed the government to collect dues worth Rs 92,000 crore from them. The companies want the top court to allow them to approach the Department of Telecom (DoT) so that payments can be made beyond January 23, which was the deadline to clear the AGR dues.

Telecom providers in the country pay the DoT 3-5 per cent of their AGR in spectrum usage charges and 8 per cent as licence fees.

Companies have long argued that AGR should comprise just revenue accrued from core services, while the government says it should include all revenue.