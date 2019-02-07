'God Help You': CBI's Nageswara Rao Committed Contempt, Says Supreme Court

M Nageswara Rao was appointed interim chief in the absence of Alok Verma as CBI chief

Angry over the laxity in the investigation into rapes of children in Bihar's government-run shelter homes, the Supreme Court today accused M Nageswara Rao, the former interim chief of the CBI, of contempt. Mr Rao was responsible for the transfer of AK Sharma, the officer supervising the case, which the court is monitoring. The top court today said the transfer has taken place despite its "embargo".

Remarking that Mr Rao and Bhasuran, the prosecution in-charge, have committed contempt, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "You have played with our orders. God help you".

In the morning, the Centre got pulled up for transferring joint director AK Sharma. "How can he be transferred by the Centre when the Supreme Court said he must not be shifted?" the furious Chief Justice had questioned.

The agency was asked to inform the court that whether the panel, which transfers officers, was aware of the "embargo" and was ordered to do so in writing - by 2 pm.

