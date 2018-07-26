Supreme Court Stays Demolition Of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt's House

The top court said the applicant may file a special leave petition against the HC. (File)

After the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's wife against the civic body's decision to demolish a part of his house in Ahmedabad, the Supreme Court stayed the demolition till July 30.

Alleging illegal construction at Mr Bhatt's bungalow adjoining his plot, his neighbour and petitioner Pravinchandra Patel had in 2012 moved the high court, seeking a direction to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to demolish "unauthorised construction".

After Justice A J Desai directed the civic body to demolish the construction, Mr Bhatt's wife Shweta moved a division bench.

The bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi on Wednesday dismissed her appeal, and allowed the civic authorities to take action. The court also rejected Bhatt's plea to grant time to approach the supreme court.

"Soon after the court's order, Mr Bhatt's wife moved the Supreme Court where the matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, R Banumathi and Navin Sinha, which passed an order saying there will be no demolition till Monday, July 30," said advocate Jeet Bhatt, her lawyer.

The top court said the applicant may file a special leave petition against the HC order within this period, the lawyer added.