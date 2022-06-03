'Publicity Interest Litigation': Supreme Court Slams Frivolous Pleas

The Supreme Court today rejected a petition against construction around the Jagannath temple.

Rejecting a petition against construction activities around the Puri Jagannath temple, the Supreme Court today tore into frivolous petitions or what it called "Publicity Interest Litigation". The court also cleared Odisha's Jagannath Temple redevelopment project "in larger public interest."

Two petitions had challenged an Orissa High Court order allowing the Archeological Survey of India to assess any damage caused by construction around the temple. The High Court should have stopped further construction for the assessment, the petition said, arguing that such activities were causing cracks in the temple's foundation.

The petitions also said toilets, a shelter for pilgrims, cloakrooms and other civic amenities were being built within a prohibited 100 metres around the temple. The state government, which is building a temple heritage corridor, said it wanted to set up the civic facilities for the upcoming Raht Yatra celebrations.

Such petitions were a "waste of time" and had to be nipped in the bud, Justices BR Gavai and Hima Kohli said. Each petition was dismissed with a fine of Rs one lakh.

"Can a state be stopped from making necessary arrangements for basic facilities to devotees? The answer is an emphatic no," the judges said.