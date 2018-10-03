Death Of Gir Lions 'Serious Situation', Government Must Act: Top Court

Government has assured the court that it will look into the deaths of Gir lions. (Representational)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of lions in Gir forest in Gujarat and referred to the deaths as an "extremely serious situation". The top court also urged the Centre take protective measures.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said, "Lions must be protected. You (government) must find out the reasons and do something to stop it."

In last one month, over 21 lions have died in the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park, due to various reasons.

Hearing a plea relating to preservation of green forests across the country, the bench took into note the media reports, which highlighted the death of lions in Gir Forest in the Amreli district of Gujarat.

"This is extremely serious. So many lions have died," the bench said while asking the Centre to file a response on the issue. Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file a reply.

The Gujarat government also assured the court that necessary action will be taken on the death of lions in Gir forest. The court has granted the governments a week's time.

