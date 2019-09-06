Top Court Rejects Release Of Rs 10 Crore Deposited By Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram had deposited Rs 10 crore with the Supreme Court registry for travelling abroad

The Supreme Court today refused to release for three more months the Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the top court's registry for travelling abroad.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

Karti Chidambaram, who is facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, had deposited Rs 10 crore pursuant to the condition imposed by the top court for travelling abroad.

The Supreme Court had in May too dismissed his plea seeking return of the Rs 10 crore.



