Top Court Refuses Delhi Violence Victim's Intervention In Activist Harsh Mander's Case

A senior advocate had mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The Supreme Court has refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence to intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speech by activist Harsh Mander during anti-CAA protests.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and said the victim wanted to intervene in the Harsh Mander case, which is scheduled to be heard on Friday.

"We will not allow you to intervene," the CJI told Mr Gonsalves.

Mr Gonsalves said he had seen the video of the alleged speech by Mr Mander and wanted to place it on record.

"We had asked the solicitor general to put it (video of alleged hate speech by Harsh Mander) on record. We don't need you in that proceeding," the CJI said.

When Mr Gonsalves said he had appeared for Mr Mander before the high court in the Delhi violence matter, the bench said: "You can appear for him here also."

The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against Harsh Mander and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him for alleged "derogatory remarks" making insinuations against the court and its judges.