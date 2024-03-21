Supreme Court Puts On Hold Centre's Notification On Its Fact-Check Unit

A day after the Centre notified the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau to "address the challenge of fake news", the Supreme Court today paused the notification, setting aside the Bombay High Court's go-ahead to the government's move.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said the matter concerns freedom of expression. The court, however, said it won't comment on merits of the case.

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra and the Editors Guild of India had approached Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to restrain the Centre from notifying the Fact Check Unit.

This unit was among the amendments made by the Centre last year in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under the rules, if this unit comes across or is informed about any posts that are fake, false, and contain misleading facts about the business of the government, it would flag them to social media intermediaries.

Once such a post is flagged, the intermediary has the option of taking it down or putting a disclaimer. In taking the second option, the intermediary loses its safe harbour/immunity and stands liable for legal action.