Supreme Court Orders Reserving 1/3rd Of Posts For Women In Bar Association

In an important order, the Supreme Court has directed the Supreme Court Bar Association to reserve at least a third of its posts for women in its executive committee. The order comes just a fortnight before the elections for the lawyers' body, which are scheduled to be held on May 16.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice KV Vishwanathan on Thursday directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to reserve the post of Treasurer for a woman in the upcoming elections as well as three out of nine posts in the working committee and two out of six in the senior executive committee.

The bench clarified this does not mean that women members of the SCBA cannot contest for other posts. The office of Treasurer has been reserved for these elections and, from hereon, one post of office bearers will be reserved for women on a rotational basis, the judges said.

On February 29, SCBA president Adish Aggarwala had informed the Delhi High Court that the General Body Meeting would be convened within two months to discuss reserving at least two posts for women as Executive Members.

The high court was hearing a petition by advocate Yogamaya MG who had sought that the meeting be held to discuss the issue. The petition had said adequate representation of women was important in bodies like the SCBA to promote inclusivity and gender equality and enhance focus on the prevention of sexual harassment.

The results of the May 16 elections will be declared on May 19.

