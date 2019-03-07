Supreme Court Order On Mediation In Ayodhya Case Tomorrow

The court had reserved its order a appointing a mediator last week.

A roadmap to solve the 60-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is expected tomorrow as the Supreme Court takes a final call on whether it would order a formal mediation. Despite deep disapproval of all the parties involved, the court is in favour of mediation in the case, which has been pending for nearly 60 years. A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had said the case was not about property, but "mind, heart and healing -- if possible".

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya where a 16th Century mosque, said to be built by Mughal emperor Babur, stood. The Hindu activists who razed it in December 1992, believe that it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

During the last hearing on Wednesday, all the parties involved - the Muslims, the Hindu groups, the Uttar Pradesh government and "Ram Lalla, the infant Lord Ram -- had shown reluctance towards mediation. After hearing them, the court had reserved its order a appointing a mediator.

The Constitution Bench, which is hearing the case, said mediation may help in "healing relations". Even if there is "one per cent chance" of settling the dispute amicably, the parties should go for mediation, the bench had said.