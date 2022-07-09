Supreme Court Order In Vijay Mallya Contempt Case On Monday

Fugitive busineeman Vijay Mallya is presently in London

Come next week, the Supreme Court will pronounce its order in a 2017 contempt case against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, presently in London, for withholding information from court.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, Ravindra S Bhat and PS Narasimha will pronounce the order on Monday. The bench had reserved the order on March 10 in the case.

The Supreme Court had held the businessman guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order and sought his presence before it on various occasions.

On February 10, the top court granted the last opportunity of two weeks for Vijay Mallya to personally present himself or through his counsel in the contempt case against him and if he fails to do so the court would take the matter to the logical conclusion.

Vijay Mallya was held guilty on two counts - for not disclosing assets and violating expressive orders of restraint passed by the Karnataka High Court.

Last year, the top court while saying that it has waited "long enough" and cannot "wait longer now" for Vijay Mallya to get extradited from the United Kingdom to India, decided to go ahead with the hearing on the quantum of punishment in the contempt case against him.

The Centre had informed the top court that legal complexities in the United Kingdom are preventing the extradition of Vijay Mallya, but the government is making all efforts and doing its best to extradite him.

The court had dismissed a plea filed by Vijay Mallya seeking a review of its May 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt.