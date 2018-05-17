'You Mean Before Swearing-In MLAs Can Switch Sides?': Supreme Court

Karnataka saga: Lawyers reach Supreme Court at 1 am on Thursday

New Delhi: In an overnight hearing the Supreme Court refused to stay BS Yeddyurppa's swearing-in as Karnataka's new Chief Minister. The Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine petitioned the Supreme Court against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, for inviting the BJP to form government, saying it has the signatures of 116 newly elected lawmakers while the BJP has only 105. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra agreed to open the doors of the Supreme Court at around 1 am and constituted a three-judge bench to hear the petition that asked the judges to stop Mr Yeddyurappa's swearing-in scheduled to be held a few hours later. After hearing the matter for more than three hours, beginning 2.10 am, a three-judge bench, comprising justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, directed that the letters sent by the BJP to the governor for forming the government be placed before it. The top court issued notices to Karnataka and the Centre.