'Not Getting Into How To Break Coconuts': Supreme Court On Puja Plea

Day-to-day temple customs are not something that constitutional courts can get into, the Supreme Court underlined today rejecting a plea alleging irregularities in puja rituals at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirupati.

"How can courts intervene about how to break a coconut? How to conduct aarti? Temple customs are established practices, not the kind of issues courts can get into," said Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana.

"Only if there are administration issues like discrimination or not allowing darshan, can the courts intervene," the Chief Justice said, adding in such a case it can direct the temple administration to answer the petitioner within eight weeks.

Petitioner Srivari Dadaa had argued that the issue concerned fundamental rights.

At a previous hearing in September, the Chief Justice counselled the petitioner that as Lord Balaji's devotee he ought to show more patience.

"You are a Lord Balaji devotee. Balaji devotees have patience. You have no patience," Chief Justice Ramana had said.

The top judge had also pointed out that his family too was a Balaji devotee.

"Me, my brother, my sister, we are all Balaji devotees," Chief Justice Ramana said then.