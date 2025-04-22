"Institution Under Attack Every Day": Supreme Court On Judiciary Row

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant has played down strong criticism - by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey - of the role and remit of the India's top judicial forum.

"We are not worried... the institution comes under attack every day," the senior judge said.

Justice Surya Kant's soft dismissal of the barbs - which began after the Supreme Court's landmark verdict about a deadline for the President and state Governors to clear bills - came as he heard a contempt of court case involving a newspaper report from Karnataka.

The lawyer arguing the case pointed to public criticism of the judiciary and urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the contempt charge or risk erosion of the public's trust.

In reply, Justice Surya Kant indicated he was "not worried about the institution..."

'Ultimate Masters Of Constitution'

The comments by Justice Surya Kant, the second in line to become Chief Justice of India, come as the Supreme Court finds itself the subject of fierce attacks from Vice President Dhankhar.

Hours before Justice Surya Kant's remarks in court, Mr Dhankhar, a lawyer by trade, had once again targeted the Supreme Court, declaring elected representatives (i.e., Members of Parliament) the "ultimate masters' of what the Constitution will be..."

READ | "No Authority Above Parliament": Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Supreme Court

"Elected representatives will be ultimate masters of what the Constitution will be. There cannot be any authority above them..." the Veep, who is also Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said at a Delhi event.

Mr Dhankhar also referred to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 - something which the ruling BJP frequently uses to attack the opposition Congress - and questioned the role of the Supreme Court in allowing the suspension of fundamental rights.

Dhankhar vs Supreme Court

Last week Mr Dhankhar fired an all-out attack on the Supreme Court, taking aim over Article 142 of the Constitution, which gives the Supreme Court special powers to pass orders in any pending case.

This was after the court invoked Article 142 to set deadlines for the President and state Governors.

READ | "Nuclear Missile Against...": Vice-President's All-Out Attack On Top Court

The comments, in turn, followed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey declaring the Supreme Court is "taking India towards anarchy". The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea against these remarks.

The ruling party has formally distanced itself from comments criticising the Supreme Court, including those by its own leaders. However, the party has not, as yet, acted against them.

Meanwhile, top government sources have told NDTV of the "respect" for the judiciary.

READ | "Respect For Judiciary Paramount'': Government Sources Amid Row

"All pillars of democracy are working in tandem... judiciary and the legislature are two sides of the same coin," a highly-placed source in the government told NDTV.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.