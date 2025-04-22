Advertisement
"Respect For Judiciary Is Paramount'': Top Government Sources Amid Row

Read Time: 2 mins
"Respect For Judiciary Is Paramount'': Top Government Sources Amid Row

The respect for the judiciary is paramount and all pillars of democracy are working in tandem for a Viksit Bharat, top government sources have said. The statement appears to be a balancing act after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and a section of BJP leaders targeted the Supreme Court and top judges took note.

"Respect for the judiciary is paramount. All pillars of democracy are working in tandem for a Viksit Bharat. The judiciary and the legislature are two sides of the same coin," a highly-placed source in the government told NDTV.

The clarification comes shortly after the Supreme Court red-flagged some of the provisions in the contentious Waqf Amendment Act, which has sparked protests in several parts of the country. Following the red flags, the Centre has paused some provisions in the new law.

The Centre, the sources said, will address all pending Waqf-related petitions in the Supreme Court through due legal process. "Everyone has the right to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. The Union of India will present its side in the Supreme Court," the source said.

Show full article

NDTV News
