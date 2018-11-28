Supreme Court Notice To Rajasthan Vidyut Nigam Over Coal Block Allocation

Prashant Bhushan appeared in court for a Bilaspur-based advocate. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam on a petition seeking de-allocation of its coal block in Chhattisgarh and cancellation of the joint venture and coal delivery agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

Besides Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, the court has also issued notice to joint venture company Parsa Kente Collieries Ltd (PKCL).

A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta issued notice to the Nigam and Parsa Kente Collieries Ltd after counsel Prashant Bhushan told the court that in the joint venture company, the private entity holds 74 per cent stakes and the state PSU only 26%.

Mr Bhushan appeared for a Bilaspur-based advocate, Sudiep Shrivastava.

He told the court that the joint venture agreement between Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and the Adani group owned company was in breach of top court's earlier judgment.

He told the court that the joint venture (PKCL) company in which the Rajasthan PSU holds minority stakes, after mining coal, is selling it to the Nigam at a price more than what is being charged by Coal India Limited.