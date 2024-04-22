Supreme Court Notice To Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's Killers Over Bail Plea

The Delhi Police and the convicts have been given four weeks to respond.

The Supreme Court today issued notices to both the Delhi Police and the four convicts - Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar in the Soumya Vushwanathan murder case. This action comes in response to a plea filed by Madhavi Vishwanathan, the mother of Soumya Vishwanathan, seeking the cancellation of the bail granted by the Delhi High Court to the four convicts serving life imprisonment.

In September 2008, Soumya Vishwanathan, a television journalist, was shot dead while driving home from work on South Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg. The Delhi Police initially said that the motive behind her murder was robbery.

On February 12 this year, three months after the four were given life sentences, the Delhi High Court suspended their sentence and granted them bail pending the appeals challenging their conviction and sentence.

The High Court justified its decision based on the fact that the four convicts had already spent nearly 15 years in jail since their arrest in connection with the case.

These convicts are also serving sentences related to the murder of IT professional Jigisha Ghosh, who was kidnapped and killed in March 2009, just a few meters from her home in Vasant Vihar.