Supreme Court Makes Report On Judge Cash Row Public, Includes Pics, Videos

A report submitted by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi into alleged finding of a cash stash at the house of high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has been uploaded on the Supreme Court website, in an unprecedented move by the top court in the interest of transparency.

The report also includes Justice Varma's response to the allegation and documents linked to the matter.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna kept intact the unblemished legacy of the judiciary by consulting collegium members Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice AS Oka, and Justice Vikram Nath on making the documents public, and they all agreed on uploading the document on the website for transparency and to end misinformation being spread about the matter, sources told NDTV.

Justice Varma strongly refuted allegations that a huge pile of cash was found at his house.

"... I was totally shocked to see the contents of the video since that depicted something which was not found on site as I had seen it. It was this which prompted me to observe that this clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign me," Justice Varma said, referring to a video shared by the police chief.