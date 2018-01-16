Supreme Court LIVE: Attorney General Says Judges' Dispute Still Not Settled

A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the rift between the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, and the four Supreme Court judges who took him on publicly, has been settled, the Attorney General told NDTV that he accepts that the judges dispute still remains. Reports said that the rift between the top judges had been settled over tea on Monday morning. But Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph, who held the press conference, were not included in the five-judge constitution bench announced yesterday. The bench will, according to a roster put up yesterday, decide on cases like the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, whether to remove a ban on homosexuality, the restriction on women entering the Sabarimala temple and whether lawmakers should be disqualified the moment charges are framed against them and not after conviction.
Here are live updates on the situation at the Supreme Court:
Vikas Singh, the Supreme Court Bar Association President, has said that the crisis is likely to be resolved by the end of this week.
The Attorney General has said that the rift will likely be settled in two to three days, according to news agency PTI. You can read more on KK Venugopal's retraction here.
