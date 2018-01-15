As Chief Justice, Judges Had Coffee, Staff Asked To Exit Lounge: 10 Facts

Four Senior judges went public with their criticism of Justice Misra in press conference on Friday.

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, "smiled but didn't answer" this morning when the rebellion of four senior judges who rank after him was raised before his bench at the Supreme Court. The four judges, who publicly criticized the Chief Justice last week, attended court and took up routine work. In the shadow of the unprecedented confrontation, coffee at the start of the day took on rare significance as all staff was asked to leave the lounge where judges sit together and talk. Sources say it could mean that there might have been "open talk".



Chief Justice Misra is yet to reach out to Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph, who took him on in an extraordinary press conference on Friday.