Supreme Court Judgement On Judicial Appointments Was Wrong: Mukul Rohatgi

Mr Rohatgi had appeared for the government in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act case.



The Supreme Court in October 2015 struck down a constitutional amendment that sought to give the executive a say in the appointment of top judges on grounds that it would undermine the independence of the judiciary.



A five-judge constitution bench in a 4-1 majority verdict had held that both the Constitution (Ninety-ninth Amendment) Act, 2014, and the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, 2014, were unconstitutional.



Speaking at the 96th Foundation Day of Delhi University, Mr Rohatgi, who is an alumnus of the varsity, said, "I have seen the ups and downs of the present government in courts - whether the victories in triple talaq and other cases, then the setback in the NJAC case which I still hold is a wrong judgement and so on and so forth."



Sharing his experience of his association with the university, Mr Rohatgi said, "I have relationship of three generations - my father, myself and my two sons with the varsity."



"Bond is strong, connection is strong. I offer my services to the Vice Chancellor. If you ever need my services in the court, I would certainly be available. Even if it is against government of India I will do it," Mr Rohatgi said.



