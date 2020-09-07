'Brother, How's The Reading?' Judges' Banter On Oximeter During Hearing

The conversation happened during the hearing of a case.

Two Supreme Court judges shared a light moment during a hearing this morning when one of them used an oximeter to check blood oxygen levels.

Justice KM Joseph, sitting with Justice Dr DY Chandrachud, was seen checking blood oxygen levels with a finger pulse oximeter.

Justice Chandrachud, the son of the 16th and longest-serving Chief Justice of India Justice YV Chandrachud, asked Justice Joseph: "Brother. How is the reading?"

To this, Justice KM Joseph replied: "It is okay... 96." Both of them then shared a laughter.

The conversation happened during a virtual hearing of a case. Justice Joseph, who had joined the top court about two years ago, checked his blood oxygen levels after Justice Chandrachud dictated an order.

The pulse oximeter is a small, clip-like device that attaches to a body part, like toes or an earlobe. It's most commonly put on a finger. It is used to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. It gives an idea of how efficiently one's heart is pumping the oxygen through the body.

According to experts, most healthy people will get an oxygen reading of around 95 to 98 per cent. People with existing health conditions, however, can have a lower normal reading.

Amid the pandemic, the use of oximeters has become common as the highly contagious coronavirus can affect oxygen levels in the blood.

India surpassed Brazil today as the second worst-hit nation by the pandemic; the tally has surged to over 42 lakh cases, around 71,000 patients in the country have died so far.