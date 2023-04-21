Supreme Court Issues Notice Over Delhi Power Regulator Chief's Appointment

The matter is posted for the next hearing on April 28.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the office of the lieutenant governor to a plea filed by the Delhi government alleging inaction by LG V K Saxena in appointing the chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notice to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor through its principal secretary.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, submitted Saxena has been delaying the matter saying he required legal opinion to ascertain if the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court is needed to make the appointment.

Referring to Section 84(2) of the Electricity Act, Mr Singhvi said consultation with the chief justice of the parent high court of the person sought to be appointed is required.

On January 10, the then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had written to Mr Saxena, requesting him to urgently clear the appointment of the DERC chairman amid continued tussle with the LG's office.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier approved the appointment of Justice (Retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as the next chairperson of the DERC.

The tenure of incumbent DERC Chairman Justice (Retd) Shabihul Hasnain has lapsed and yet the Lt Governor has not cleared the appointment of the recommended office-bearer, Mr Sisodia had said in the letter.

