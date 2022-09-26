Shah Rukh Khan Gets Relief By Supreme Court In 2017 Stampede Case

Shah Rukh Khan was travelling to Delhi from Mumbai to promote his film 'Raees'. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to Shah Rukh Khan as it upheld Gujarat High Court which quashed the case against him related to the 2017 stampede in Vadodara Railway Station.

A bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravikumar rejected the plea filed by a complainant against Shah Rukh Khan.

The complainant had challenged a Gujarat High Court order. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order passed by the High Court of Gujarat quashing the complaint filed by the complainant against the actor.

On April 27, 2022, Gujarat High Court ordered quashing the criminal case against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly causing a stampede at Vadodara Railway Station while promoting his film Raees in 2017. The actor along with his production team was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to promote their Hindi feature film 'Raees'.

The complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki had filed a private complaint against Mr Khan before the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Vadodara, alleging his presence at the Vadodara Railway Station coupled with him throwing T-shirts and smiley balls at the crowd assembled at the station led to the alleged stampede.

On an application preferred by Shah Rukh Khan seeking a quashing of the said complaint, the High Court of Gujarat had to vide order dated April 27, 2022, quashed the complaint filed against Mr Khan.

The Petitioner was represented by Senior advocate Vijay Kumar while Shah Rukh Khan was represented by Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, briefed by a team from Karanjawala and Company Advocates led by Ruby Singh Ahuja and Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partners.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)