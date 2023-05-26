AAP's Satyendar Jain, Ailing, Granted Bail For 6 Weeks By Supreme Court

Supreme Court today granted six weeks interim bail to Delhi's former minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds, just a day after he was admitted to an ICU. Jain was admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital after he collapsed in a bathroom of Tihar Jail due to dizziness.

This was the second time in a week that Jain had to be taken to a hospital for medical attention. On Monday, he was examined at Safdarjung Hospital for a spinal injury that he had sustained earlier from another fall in the jail's bathroom, according to jail officials.

The AAP leader has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

The probe agency has accused Satyendar Jain of laundering money through shell companies and buying land with illegal funds. The former Delhi minister has denied the charges and said they were politically motivated.

Mr Jain was a prominent member of Mr Kejriwal's cabinet and held several portfolios, including health, home and urban development. He resigned from his ministerial posts in January this year while still in jail.