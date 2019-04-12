Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 2 Judges For Elevation To Top Court

The Supreme Court collegium recommended names of two judges for elevation.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended Justice Aniruddha Bose of the Jharkhand High Court and Justice AS Bopanna of the Gauhati High Court for elevation to the Supreme Court.

"While recommending the names of Mr. Justices Aniruddha Bose and A.S. Bopanna, the Collegium has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts. The Collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the High Courts."

Born on 1959, Justice Aniruddha Bose enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an Advocate in October, 1985. Elevated to the Bench as permanent Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on January 19, 2004 and was appointed Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court last August.

Justice Bopanna too was born in 1959. He enrolled as an advocate in November 1984 and practised in civil, constitutional, company, service and labour matters in the Karnataka High Court as well as in the civil and labour courts. He was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court last October.

