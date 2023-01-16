Centre Wants Its Representatives In Judges' Appointments Panel: Sources

The Law Minister's letter escalates the back-and-forth between the government and judiciary.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has written to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, suggesting that the Supreme Court collegium that decides on judges appointments should include representatives of the government, sources have said.

The panel of top Supreme Court judges should include government representatives to infuse transparency and public accountability, the Law Minister has written in the letter that escalates an ongoing back-and-forth between the government and judiciary.

Mr Rijiju has also said state representatives should be part of the High Court collegium.

In a war of words over judges' appointments, several ministers and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have criticised what they believe is "opaqueness" of the judiciary.