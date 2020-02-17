'Centre's Arguments Disturbing': Top Court's Big Quotes On Women In Army

The engagement of women officers in army is an evolutionary process, Supreme Court said.

Here are top observations of the court on women in Army:

Mindsets must change. The central goverment's submissions based on gender are disturbing, discriminate against women and are a stereotype. The engagement of women officers in army is an evolutionary process. Physiological features of women have no link to their rights. Right to equality to right to rationality. To cast aspersions on gender is an affront to their dignity and to the country. Time has come women officers are not adjunct to male counterparts. Women work shoulder to shoulder with men.





In a landmark judgement on women in command roles in the army, the Supreme Court today said the centre's arguments based on gender were "disturbing and discriminatory" and asserted that "mindset must change". The court also referred to examples like Captain Tania Shergill, 26, who led an all-male contingent during the Republic Day parade.