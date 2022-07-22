Supreme Court To Hear Key Pleas Including Of SP's Azam Khan, Gangster Vikas Dubey Today

Supreme Court will hear several important pleas today.

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to hear a plea of the Centre against human right activist Nandita Haksar on whose petition the Manipur High Court had allowed seven members of the Rohingya community safe passage to Delhi to seek refugee status from the United Nations refugee agency.

The top court had earlier stayed the order of the Manipur High Court permitting the seven Rohingyas to seek refugee status.

It is also scheduled to hear a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan seeking removal of barbed wire fence put up by the administration in his Jauhar University at Rampur after the top court stayed the direction issued by the high court as a bail condition in a criminal case registered against him.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear two bail pleas filed by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

On May 18, the top court had sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on his bail pleas. The Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is also scheduled to hear a plea of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa challenging the order of the Karnataka High Court December 22, 2020, refusing him relief in a corruption case.

The top court's bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana is scheduled to hear a plea of lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay seeking re-constitution of the inquiry commission to inquire into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

On August 19, 2020, the top court had dismissed a plea seeking scrapping of a three-member judicial commission, led by former supreme court judge Justice B S Chauhan.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10, 2020 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said.

