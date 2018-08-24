Keep Mullaperiyar Dam Water Down, Tamil Nadu Told As Kerala Complains

Tamil Nadu has agreed to keep the water level of the dam at 139.9 feet said top court appointed panel

A day after Kerala blamed neighbouring Tamil Nadu for aggravating the flood situation, after the release of water from Mullaperiyar dam, the Supreme Court directed the latter to keep the water level of the reservoir at around a little over 139 feet till August 31.

The panel appointed by the top court said Tamil Nadu has agreed to keep the water level of the dam at 139.9 feet, instead of the permitted 142 feet.

Tamil Nadu rebutted the charge made by Kerala in its affidavit, which said sudden release of water from Mullaiperiyar is one of the causes for the floods. The state told the court that Kerala's contention is misplaced and does not match with the ground realities. Water from Mullaiperiyar was released only on August 16, whereas the floods in Kerala started about ten days earlier said Tamil Nadu.

"We are only concerned with the safety and lives of people," Chief Justice Dipak Mishra told legal officers representing Tamil Nadu. The top court will take up the case again on September 6.

Yesterday Kerala told the Supreme Court that sudden release caused an overload in the Idukki reservoir downstream and water had to be released, which worsened the flood situation.

Kerala Chief Secretary said that the state had suggested a gradual release of water from Mullaperiyar dam when the water level was at 136 feet. But Tamil Nadu did not accept. Even when the water level rose to 139 feet, the same suggestion was made.

Since August 8, Kerala was being battered by torrential rain, which turned out to be part of the worst monsoon in a century that cost more than 350 lives.