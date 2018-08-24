Amid Row Over 'Rs 700 Crore' Kerala Aid, UAE Says Yet To Decide Amount

Kerala floods: Over 60,000 people were rescued from flooded regions and taken to relief camps

The United Arab Emirates today said it has not fixed any specific amount to be given as financial aid to help Kerala recover from the devastating floods, amid the war of words between top ministers in the southern state and the centre over not accepting requests by foreign governments willing to offer financial help.

The UAE's ambassador to India, Ahmed Albanna, has reiterated what his country announced a week ago, that it has formed a committee to ensure the funds reach the right beneficiaries in Kerala.

"We have set up a national committee for aid to Kerala. The committee will work with the MEA (India's foreign ministry) and the embassy to ensure the funds reach the needy," Mr Albanna told NDTV.

"No official announcement on the amount has been made by the UAE government yet," the ambassador said.

The UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum first tweeted on August 18 that his country had formed a committee to explore ways for helping Kerala.

An estimated three million Indians live and work in the UAE, of whom 80 per cent are from Kerala.

The centre has maintained that it has not received any official request from the UAE to donate towards rebuilding flood-wrecked Kerala.

This was contradicted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tweeted on August 21 that the UAE will "provide Kerala an assistance of Rs 700 crore. Kerala has a special relationship with UAE, which is a home away from home for Malayalees. We express our gratitude to UAE for their support."

The coastal state's ruling Left Democratic Front has been criticising the Modi government over what it alleges is the centre not bringing clarity to the grounds on which the state can qualify to receive financial relief from foreign governments.

The flood-hit state's Finance Minister, Thomas Isaac, as well as Mr Vijayan have cited an entry in the National Disaster Management Plan, published in 2016, that allows the centre to accept assistance offered by a foreign government.

"As a matter of policy, the Government of India does not issue any appeal for foreign assistance in the wake of a disaster. However, if the national government of another country voluntarily offers assistance as a goodwill gesture in solidarity with the disaster victims, the Central Government may accept the offer," says a section in the National Disaster Management Plan published in 2016.

The floods in Kerala have left nearly 240 dead since August 8.