Kerala Flood Live Updates: 10 Lakh Still At Relief Camps; Centre To Give More Funds

Kerala Rains: Over 200 people have died in the floods since August 8.

At least 10 lakh people are currently taking shelter at relief camps across Kerala, which has been ravaged by floods following torrential rains in the state. Kerala Agriculture Minister Sunil Kumar said that at least 50,000 houses are either fully or partially damaged by the floods and landslides witnessed across the state.

Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years as water from 80 dams were released, leaving 13 of the 14 districts submerged. Sudden release of excess waters from Mullaperiyar dam by Tamil Nadu was also reasoned as one of the reasons for the floods. On Thursday, Kerala told Supreme Court that the release caused an overload in the Idukki reservoir, which was forced to open all five gates - a development that took place for only third time in history - to control the water level .

The Centre said Rs. 600 crore released two days ago to flood-hit Kerala was only the advance assistance and additional funds would be released when an inter-ministerial team visits the state again and assesses the damage.

Here are the Highlights on relief work in flood-hit Kerala: