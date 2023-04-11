Supreme Court Clears RSS March, Dismisses Tamil Nadu Government's Appeal

The DMK government had challenged a High Court order permitting RSS to carry out marches

The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.

The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.

The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.

In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.

In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.

The state government appealed against the High Court order.