Supreme Court Allows Prayers At 3 Jain Temples In Mumbai For 2 Days

The Supreme Court has allowed prayers to be offered at three Jain temples in Mumbai - in the city's Dadar, Byculla and Chembur neighbourhoods - for a period of two days only. All prayers, the top court stressed, must follow SOPS (standard operating protocols) for Covid management, which include social distancing and the use of face masks.

The court cautioned that this interim order could not be viewed as a precedent to open other places of worship amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also said it would not go into the larger issue of religious gatherings during the lockdown as the matter remained pending before the Bombay High Court.

The Shri Parshwatilak Shwetamber Murtipujak Tapagacch Jain Trust had moved the top court to allow them to pray at Jain temples in the city during the e-Paryushan period, which is significant for the Jain community.