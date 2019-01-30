Top Court Allows Karti Chidambaram To Travel Abroad, With Stiff Warning

The Supreme Court today allowed former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad but has warned him that the court will be "forced to take steps" if he does not cooperate with the probe agencies, investigating the Aircel-Maxis case. Karti Chidambaram is an accused in the case.

"You can go wherever you want to, you can do whatever you want but don't play around with the law. If there is an iota of non-cooperation, we will come down heavily," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Karti Chidambaram.

The top court has directed Karti Chidambaram to be present before the Enforcement Directorate on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for questioning. He also has to deposit Rs 10 crore with the Supreme Court as a condition for traveling abroad.

Karti Chidambaram had sought the Supreme Court's permission to travel to the UK, Spain, Germany and France in February and March for a tennis tournament.

During the earlier hearing last week, the top court had asked the Enforcement Directorate to specify the dates on which Karti would be required to appear for questioning in the Aircel Maxis case. The probe agency had opposed his plea to travel abroad, alleging that he has been "evasive and non-cooperative". The ED had told that court that the Aircel Maxis probe is getting "delayed" because of Karti Chidambaram's frequent foreign travels.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore when his father, P Chidambaram was the finance minister.