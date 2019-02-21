On Featuring In Bihar Exam Topper List, Sunny Leone's Response

Sunny Leone is a popular Bollywood actor (File).

Actor Sunny Leone, whose name emerged on the list of toppers of a recruitment exam in Bihar, has reacted to the controversy, saying she was glad that the "other me" scored so well. "Sunny Leone" is said to have scored 98.5 points in a test for the recruitment of 200 junior engineers.

"HAHA, Im so glad the OTHER me has (sic) scored so well !!!!! lol...," the actor tweeted.

The list was uploaded on the website of Public Health Engineering Departments website, the news agency PTI reported.

State minister Vinod Narayan Jha reacted to the controversy, saying that it was not the final list and the successful candidates would have to get their documents and certificates verified.

The news agency ANI today quoted Mr Jha, saying fake applications would be cancelled during the counselling process.

He further said that it cannot be confirmed if Sunny Leone was a fake candidate as there could be many people with same names.

"The result is still not out. We had put out vacancy for Junior Engineer's post. A lot of people have applied for it. Right now we have just put up these names on the government website. If anybody has any kind of objection then they can speak about it," he was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying.

He added, "This does not mean these people have been selected. We will soon start the counselling process. All the candidates will be asked to appear with their documents.

He, however, acknowledged that some people might have filed fake applications.

On Wednesday, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government's education policy.

"Courtesy to CM Nitish Kumar's "Farzi Topper Banao, Farzi Naukri Pao" education and recruitment policy, 'Sunny Leone' tops Bihar junior engineer merit list with 98.5 marks. Another candidate named, "BVCXZBNNB" has also made it to the top 3rd rank of the list," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

With inputs from PTI, ANI