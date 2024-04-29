Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi Meet Arvind Kejriwal In Tihar Jail: 'He Asked...'

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the Delhi Liquor Policy case in March. (File)

Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Tihar Jail and shared details of their meeting with the Chief Minister inside the prison. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Mr Kejriwal tomorrow.

Atishi, who holds six departments in the Delhi Cabinet, said, "Just now, I came to meet the Chief Minister. I asked him how are you, but he said, don't ask about my condition, tell me how the work is going on in Delhi." "He said, are the children getting books? Are medicines available in Mohalla Clinic?" Atishi added.

"The Chief Minister said that the summer season is coming, there should be no problem with water in Delhi...He gave a message to the women of Delhi that he is making plans to give Rs 1000 to the women of Delhi," the minister said.

The Aam Aadmi Party earlier alleged that Mr Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, was not permitted to meet him, but Delhi minister Atishi in an update, said Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting her husband later in the day, adding, "Permission was given to two people but Sunita ji's was cancelled. New laws are made every day, permission was not given to her, but when our lawyers fought this battle, she was allowed to meet Mr Kejriwal."

Meanwhile, the party has announced that Mrs Kejriwal will be leading AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states which started with a roadshow to back AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar. It is the first time Mr Kejriwal's wife has forayed into active politics.

Last week, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed, "Atishi's name was added after Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's name on the list of visitors for Mr Kejriwal.

Mr Singh said that Mr Bharadwaj and Atishi were supposed to meet the chief minister in Tihar.

"Atishi's meeting was not confirmed. Delhi Education Minister Atishi applied for the meeting and at the last moment, her meeting was cancelled," Mr Singh said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the Delhi Liquor Policy case in March. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21. His former Deputy, Manish Sisodia, is jailed in the same case.

The chief minister has not stepped down post his arrest with the AAP asserting that he would continue to run the government from jail.