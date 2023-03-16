Sunil Mittal-Backed OneWeb To Launch 36 Satellites With ISRO

Bharti-backed OneWeb today said it plans to launch 36 satellites with ISRO. (Representational)

Bharti-backed OneWeb today said it plans to launch 36 satellites with the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO to complete its global LEO constellation.

Last month, OneWeb Executive Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the company will be ready to provide services in India by July-August.

"OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will now target its launch of 36 satellites with ISRO for no earlier than 26 March, 2023.

"This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will be OneWeb's 18th launch to-date and its third this year, completing its first generation LEO constellation, and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023," OneWeb said in a statement.

The company said the launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb's history so far as it will add 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet and complete the first ever global LEO constellation.

"This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country," the statement said.

The launch will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of ISRO.



